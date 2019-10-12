E&G Advisors LP Has $492,000 Stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 108.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 32,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

