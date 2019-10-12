E&G Advisors LP Buys 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $41.07. 52,310,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,807,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

