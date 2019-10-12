Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Reduced by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 69.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $230.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,822 shares of company stock worth $33,641,784. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

