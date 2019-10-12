Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Short Interest Down 34.1% in September

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ EEI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266. Ecology and Environment has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Get Ecology and Environment alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecology and Environment stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the quarter. Ecology and Environment makes up about 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.51% of Ecology and Environment worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ecology and Environment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecology and Environment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.