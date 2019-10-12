Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the August 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eca Marcellus Trust I during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Eca Marcellus Trust I by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 81.85%.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

