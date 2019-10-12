Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Group

Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

ETN stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,777. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

