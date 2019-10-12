Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 190.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $78.60 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

