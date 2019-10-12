easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,206 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,175.76 ($15.36).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,020.10. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders bought 1,323 shares of company stock worth $1,285,349 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

