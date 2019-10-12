easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,206 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,175.76 ($15.36).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,020.10. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.