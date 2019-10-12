Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,426 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $20,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

