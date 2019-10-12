Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 188.4% from the August 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.97 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

