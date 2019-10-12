Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

