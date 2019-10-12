Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Receives $16.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Duluth has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Duluth by 221.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.