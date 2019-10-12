Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $117.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the lowest is $113.60 million. Duluth posted sales of $106.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $624.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $651.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $684.58 million, with estimates ranging from $659.10 million to $743.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,551. Duluth has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $258.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duluth by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

