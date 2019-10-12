Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

