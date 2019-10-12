Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.02. 17,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,357. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

