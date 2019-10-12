Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after buying an additional 5,344,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 904,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 772,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,184,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 424,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

