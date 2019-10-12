Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Dotdigital Group alerts:

DOTD opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $266.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.40.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.