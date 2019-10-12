Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOM. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.55).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.54.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9999148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

