Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $81.90. 169,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,723. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

