Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of MO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.