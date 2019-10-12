Domani Wealth LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 779,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586,289 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 550,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 190,653 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $72.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

