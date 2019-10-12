Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 196,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $6,176,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

