DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0329

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $118,893.00 and approximately $605.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00640205 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026560 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003815 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

