DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 300,005 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.