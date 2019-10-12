Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

DISCK stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

