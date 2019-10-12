Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

LON DLG traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.79). 8,400,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

