Digital Fantasy Sports Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040946 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.54 or 0.06078536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016646 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

