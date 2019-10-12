DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,105. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 146,983 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in DHT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DHT by 792.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

