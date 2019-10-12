DEX (DEX) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DEX has a market cap of $3.86 million and $3.66 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00212274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.01047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

