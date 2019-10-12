Deutsche Bank Upgrades National Grid (LON:NG) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

NG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 916.46 ($11.98).

NG opened at GBX 891.60 ($11.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 859.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.99. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93.

In other news, insider Amanda Mesler purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

