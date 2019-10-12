Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.02 ($43.05).

Shares of FPE stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, reaching €32.15 ($37.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,249 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

