Denali Advisors LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CUZ opened at $35.71 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

