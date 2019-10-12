Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,400 Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $595,277.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $108.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.