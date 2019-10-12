Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,279.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,540. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

