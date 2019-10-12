Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $202.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.