Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,954,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $231,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.78.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.57. 96,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,773. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

