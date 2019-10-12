Delta Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Life Storage by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.06. 325,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,997. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $107.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.60%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.