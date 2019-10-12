Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.15. 2,518,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $240.20. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

