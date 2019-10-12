Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Cut by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,672 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 21,734,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,583. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $75.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

