DEEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,273.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $488,153.00 and approximately $3,273.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005506 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000375 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

