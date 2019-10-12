Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

