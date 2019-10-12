Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,025 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,025 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 651,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,791,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

