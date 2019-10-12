Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,075 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 958,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

