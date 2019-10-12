Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 959,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $165,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $152,227.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,164. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,318. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

