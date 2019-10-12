Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 45,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

