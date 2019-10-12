David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,561.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

