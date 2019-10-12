DAO.Casino Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $122.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003698 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,325.80 or 0.99875266 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

