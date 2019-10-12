Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 1,118 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

