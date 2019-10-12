Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $7.45 Million Holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,622 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.92% of istar worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of istar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in istar by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in istar by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in istar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 34,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $991,767.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,010,843 shares in the company, valued at $766,567,724.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $162,872.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 293,810 shares of company stock worth $7,964,465. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

STAR stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $801.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

