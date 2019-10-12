Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 155,400 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.28% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIND. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.